Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Bank of America

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Bank of America’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of ETE opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,399.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.87. Energy Transfer Equity has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. Energy Transfer Equity had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.48%. equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer Equity will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 100,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 64,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castleton Investment Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Equity Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

