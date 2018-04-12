Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC) Trading -0.2% Higher

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGC) traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.74. 186,336 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 560,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy XXI Gulf Coast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a market cap of $135.40, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Energy XXI Gulf Coast

Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties onshore in Louisiana and Texas, and offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2016, it had 121.9 MMBOE of proved reserves.

