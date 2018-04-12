Enerplus (ERF) Price Target Cut to C$18.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ERF. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$18.25 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, GMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.27.

TSE:ERF opened at C$14.70 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$8.97 and a 12-month high of C$15.89.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$246.00 million. Enerplus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other news, insider Shaina Brianne Morihira sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$92,369.16. Also, insider David Mccoy sold 8,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.04, for a total transaction of C$114,945.48.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

