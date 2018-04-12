Engie (ENGI) PT Set at €15.50 by Deutsche Bank

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €15.50 ($19.14) target price from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ENGI. HSBC set a €14.10 ($17.41) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.30 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.10 ($19.88) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($17.90) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.38 ($18.99).

Shares of Engie stock opened at €13.54 ($16.72) on Tuesday. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($15.01) and a one year high of €15.16 ($18.72).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

