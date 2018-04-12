ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

ENI (ETR:ENI) received a €20.00 ($24.69) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report released on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase set a €13.50 ($16.67) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.99) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.25 ($18.83) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €17.20 ($21.23) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.61 ($19.28).

ENI stock traded up €0.07 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €15.32 ($18.91). The company had a trading volume of 32,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a one year low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a one year high of €15.44 ($19.06).

