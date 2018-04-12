Enjin Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.26 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00001434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta, Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $74.14 million and approximately $9.26 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007498 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003052 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00816810 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014632 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00174426 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00062186 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on July 24th, 2017. Enjin Coin's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,192,535 tokens.

The official website for Enjin Coin is www.enjin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin is a decentralized platform that wants to manage, distribute, and trade virtual goods. Giving gamers and content creators a new model of virtual ownership. Enjin Coin platform is made for the game industry. SDKs for multiple languages, wallets and payment platforms will be available and completely open-source. “

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Livecoin, COSS, Tidex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, EtherDelta and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to buy Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

