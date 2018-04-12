Enn Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

XNGSY traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,741. Enn Energy has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,669.42, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Enn Energy (XNGSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/enn-energy-xngsy-downgraded-to-hold-at-valuengine-updated-updated-updated.html.

Enn Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in gas supply business in the Peoples Republic of China. The company operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Other Energy, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.