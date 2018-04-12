Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.12

Media headlines about Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enova International earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 45.8093206801639 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $740.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.85. Enova International has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.97 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $112,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,222 shares of company stock worth $1,056,498. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

