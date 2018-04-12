Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.17 Million Stake in Enova International Inc (ENVA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Enova International worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 63,865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Enova International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Enova International by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enova International by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 494,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enova International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In related news, Director James A. Gray sold 25,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $501,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg A. Kaplan sold 19,222 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $442,298.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,222 shares of company stock worth $1,056,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Enova International stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $740.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.85. Enova International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Enova International had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $243.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Enova International Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

