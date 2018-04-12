Ensco (ESV) Shares Up 0%

Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) shares shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.21. 4,828,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 13,199,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESV. Cowen set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Ensco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ensco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ensco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.66.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2,136.44, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.21 million. Ensco had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ensco plc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Ensco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ensco by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ensco by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,127 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Ensco by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,241 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Ensco by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 27,587 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ensco by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,734 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ensco

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

