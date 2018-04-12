EnteroMedics (RSLS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:RSLS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EnteroMedics earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the medical device company an impact score of 46.7793159968312 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

RSLS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 52,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,754. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.52. EnteroMedics has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RSLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnteroMedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnteroMedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

EnteroMedics Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

