Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Arista Networks (ANET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET stock opened at $266.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19,738.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $311.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Arista Networks had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 25.86%. The firm had revenue of $467.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.60.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.31, for a total transaction of $550,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,661.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 16,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.76, for a total transaction of $4,008,389.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock worth $26,069,035. 28.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Position in Arista Networks (ANET)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/envestnet-asset-management-inc-acquires-655-shares-of-arista-networks-anet-updated.html.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

