Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.04 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (O)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Realty Income worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 172,658 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,762,000 after purchasing an additional 110,127 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 698,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial upgraded Realty Income from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14,749.50, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $298.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 26.22%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous apr 18 dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.95%.

In related news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,276 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total transaction of $114,687.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,531 shares in the company, valued at $883,387.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company®, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing shareholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,000 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

