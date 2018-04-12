Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3,803.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

MFC opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,666.09, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.94%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is a holding company of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (MLI), which is a life insurance company, and John Hancock Reassurance Company Ltd. (JHRECO), which is a reinsurance company. The Company operates as a financial services company with principal operations in Asia, Canada and the United States.

