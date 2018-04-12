Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,939 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 261,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 85,423 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $54,350,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,555,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,499,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $399,351,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stefano Pessina acquired 98,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $61.74 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,326.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $33.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $70.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

