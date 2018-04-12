Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,971 Shares of Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund (BATS:EFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund (BATS:EFG) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Advisors bought a new position in Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $17,074,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $952,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Shares of Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

Ishares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

