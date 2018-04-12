Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $346.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $239.04 and a 1-year high of $360.88. The company has a market capitalization of $60,363.13, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $323,601.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.30, for a total value of $555,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,661.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,228. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $336.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation is a global security company. The Company provides products, systems and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike, and logistics and modernization. The Company’s segments include Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems and Technology Services.

