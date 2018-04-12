Insider Selling: Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) COO Sells 6,743 Shares of Stock

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) COO Joshua Mayer sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $390,284.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Mayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Joshua Mayer sold 30,800 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,603,448.00.

NYSE ENV traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.30. 176,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,824. The company has a market cap of $2,397.25, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.11.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial and wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee business segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, and sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides a portfolio of accounting, rebalancing, trading, performance reporting, and client relationship management software, primarily to high-end registered investment advisers; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offers a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provides research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

