Wells Fargo Cuts EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) Price Target to $2.00

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

EPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded EP Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EP Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.00 price objective on EP Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on EP Energy from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 target price on EP Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.87.

Shares of EPE stock remained flat at $$1.48 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 506,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,900. The stock has a market cap of $357.34, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.92. EP Energy has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26.

EP Energy (NYSE:EPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. EP Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. equities analysts forecast that EP Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EP Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,848 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EP Energy in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of EP Energy by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,821 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EP Energy by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EP Energy by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,220 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 125,720 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EP Energy Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

