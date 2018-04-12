William Blair Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,757 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EPAM Systems worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM opened at $112.64 on Thursday. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $73.86 and a twelve month high of $125.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5,864.08, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

In other news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

