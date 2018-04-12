EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 2,500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $71.58 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6,315.45, a PE ratio of 90.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a g provider of software product development and digital platform engineering services to clients located primarily in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. The Company’s service offerings cover the full software product development lifecycle from digital strategy and customer experience design to enterprise application platforms implementation and program management services and from complex software development services to maintenance, support, custom application development, application testing, and infrastructure management.

