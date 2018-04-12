Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for EPAM Systems Issued By William Blair (EPAM)

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EPAM Systems in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.78 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $135.00 price objective on EPAM Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

EPAM traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.94. The stock had a trading volume of 134,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,603. The firm has a market cap of $5,920.31, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $125.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 16.5% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

