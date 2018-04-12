EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPR. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Ladenburg Thalmann set a $72.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 394,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $4,076.29, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in EPR Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 235,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,413,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in EPR Properties by 1,375.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EPR Properties by 15.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 261.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 55,902 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in EPR Properties by 28.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,383,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

