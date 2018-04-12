Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share on Monday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $2.23. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

EPWN stock traded up GBX 0.67 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 76.67 ($1.08). The company had a trading volume of 48,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,869. Epwin Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65.25 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.84).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Wednesday.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/epwin-group-plc-epwn-increases-dividend-to-gbx-4-46-per-share.html.

About Epwin Group

Epwin Group Plc is a manufacturer of extrusions, moldings and fabricated low maintenance building products, operating in the repair, maintenance and improvement, new build and social housing sectors. The Company operates through two segments: Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The Extrusion and Moulding segment is engaged extrusion and marketing of polyvinyl chloride-unplasticized (PVC-U) window profile systems, PVC-UE cellular roofline and cladding, rigid rainwater and drainage products and wood plastic composite decking products.

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.