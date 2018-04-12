Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0017

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Equal has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Equal token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, EtherDelta and IDEX. Equal has a total market cap of $540,879.00 and $2,432.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00851345 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015519 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014349 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00175023 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00062040 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal’s total supply is 797,588,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 322,231,577 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The official website for Equal is www.equaltoken.io. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

