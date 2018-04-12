Insider Selling: Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.74, for a total transaction of $617,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,080,863.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Keith D. Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Keith D. Taylor sold 2,028 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.92, for a total transaction of $815,093.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $7.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $401.20. The company had a trading volume of 358,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $32,134.11, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.51. Equinix has a 52 week low of $370.79 and a 52 week high of $495.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.05). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $2.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 49.22%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $524.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $515.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2,550.0% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

