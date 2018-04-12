Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TRANSAT AT Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (TSE:TRZ)

TRANSAT AT Inc (TSE:TRZ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of TRANSAT AT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th, Zacks Investment Research reports. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

TRZ has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TRANSAT AT from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Desjardins dropped their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. TD Securities raised TRANSAT AT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered TRANSAT AT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$13.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRANSAT AT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

TRANSAT AT stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,928. TRANSAT AT has a 52-week low of C$5.12 and a 52-week high of C$11.82.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.79) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$725.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$740.75 million. TRANSAT AT had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

In other TRANSAT AT news, insider De Solidarité Ftq Fonds sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$4,950,000.00. Also, Director Bernard Bussières sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total value of C$119,900.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 462,125 shares of company stock worth $5,081,868.

TRANSAT AT Company Profile

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East. It develops and markets holiday travel services in package and air-only formats; and offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel to 60 destinations in 26 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing and incoming tour operator by bundling services bought in Canada and abroad, and reselling them in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and 10 European countries directly or through intermediaries.

