Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Detour Gold’s FY2018 Earnings (DGC)

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Detour Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Detour Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

DGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Beacon Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Detour Gold in a research note on Monday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Detour Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Detour Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$16.65 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Detour Gold from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.72.

TSE DGC opened at C$14.57 on Thursday. Detour Gold has a twelve month low of C$11.48 and a twelve month high of C$18.88.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.11. Detour Gold had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of C$254.02 million during the quarter.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

