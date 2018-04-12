Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Superior Energy Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 4th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst E. Royes now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

SPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut Superior Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

SPN stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,385.04, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.10. Superior Energy Services has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.27 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. Superior Energy Services’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 7.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 568,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 41,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $1,497,000.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides a range of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s segments include Drilling Products and Services, which rents and sells bottom hole assemblies, drill pipe, tubulars and specialized equipment for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling, production and workover activities; Onshore Completion and Workover Services, which provides pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells, fluid handling services and well servicing rigs that provide a range of well completion and maintenance services; Production Services, which provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, and remedial pumping services, and Technical Solutions, which provides services requiring specialized engineering, manufacturing or project planning.

