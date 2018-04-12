Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xencor’s Q1 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Xencor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xencor in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Xencor to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of XNCR traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.29. 338,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,382. Xencor has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.39, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 16.62% and a negative net margin of 137.35%. The business had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.65 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Xencor by 158.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Xencor news, insider Paul A. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $260,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,266.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $592,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $3,101,550. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

