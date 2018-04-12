Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,704.75, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.33). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $229.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.71 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $852,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,092.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

