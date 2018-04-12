Equity Residential (EQR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Equity Residential earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0770980848417 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

EQR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.47. 75,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,119. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,084.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.47). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $630.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. SunTrust Banks set a $69.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $61.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $66.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Parrell sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $427,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $26,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,077 shares of company stock worth $819,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,611 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

