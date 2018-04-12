LGI Homes (LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar Sells 40,208 Shares

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 40,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $2,565,270.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,630 shares in the company, valued at $36,852,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Thomas Lipar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $1,832,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of LGI Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,800,750.00.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.74. 372,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,819. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,632.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 9.16.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered LGI Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LGI Homes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LGI Homes by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

