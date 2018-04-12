Eros International (EROS) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Eros International (NYSE:EROS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eros International earned a news impact score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9900000864586 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

EROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eros International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Eros International stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 65,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $551.33, a P/E ratio of 216.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Eros International has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Eros International had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $65.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. research analysts forecast that Eros International will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eros International Company Profile

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now.

