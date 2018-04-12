Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

In other news, Director Nicole Vitullo sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.79, for a total value of $838,076.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,076.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger S. Newton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,809,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 639,682 shares in the company, valued at $46,293,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,594,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $715,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,635,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.47. 321,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,847.26, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.51. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $82.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.36. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/esperion-therapeutics-espr-given-consensus-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.