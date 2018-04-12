Essex Property Trust (ESS) Given Hold Rating at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a $250.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial restated an underperform rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $241.99 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $264.25.

Shares of ESS stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.26. 395,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15,978.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.39. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.50 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 31.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.47%.

In other news, insider Glenn Olnick sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Also, Director Gary P. Martin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.43, for a total value of $111,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,168,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

