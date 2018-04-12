Est�e Lauder Companies (EL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Est�e Lauder Companies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9958617788224 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EL stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $56,012.29, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. Est�e Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $153.59.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Est�e Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. research analysts forecast that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Est�e Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $1.45 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.52, for a total transaction of $897,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $685,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

About Est�e Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

