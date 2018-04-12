ETFIS Series Trust I Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

ETFIS Series Trust I Reaves Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:UTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 20th.

UTES stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.18. 367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066. ETFIS Series Trust I Reaves Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

