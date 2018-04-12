Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.13

News articles about Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ethan Allen Interiors earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.7313087960323 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ethan Allen Interiors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

ETH stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 48,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,188. The firm has a market cap of $622.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

In other news, Chairman M Farooq Kathwari bought 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,905.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,949.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,630 shares of company stock worth $161,654. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc is an interior design company. The Company is a manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company operates through two segments, which include wholesale and retail. The Company is an international home fashion brand doing business in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

