EthBet Price Hits $0.0796 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:EBET)

EthBet (CURRENCY:EBET) traded up 35.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One EthBet token can now be bought for about $0.0796 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, EthBet has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. EthBet has a total market cap of $677,165.00 and $31.00 worth of EthBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002936 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00806711 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012974 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00163258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00058332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EthBet Token Profile

EthBet’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. EthBet’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,503,600 tokens. The Reddit community for EthBet is /r/ethbet. EthBet’s official website is ethbet.io. EthBet’s official Twitter account is @EthbetProject.

Buying and Selling EthBet

EthBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is not currently possible to buy EthBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthBet must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EthBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

