Ethereum Dark (CRYPTO:ETHD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,423.00

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Dark has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Dark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Ethereum Dark has a market capitalization of $160,548.00 and $6,423.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00044487 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001898 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,822.60 or 3.43524000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00231340 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ethereum Dark Profile

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Ethereum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Dark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Ethereum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethereum Dark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.