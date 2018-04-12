EtherSportz Price Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:ESZ)

EtherSportz (CURRENCY:ESZ) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. EtherSportz has a total market cap of $792,473.00 and $11,138.00 worth of EtherSportz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EtherSportz has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EtherSportz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002071 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00812728 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012957 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00162056 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00057905 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About EtherSportz

EtherSportz’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,974,347 tokens. EtherSportz’s official website is ethersportz.com. EtherSportz’s official Twitter account is @EtherSportz. The Reddit community for EtherSportz is /r/EtherSportz and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EtherSportz Token Trading

EtherSportz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bancor Network. It is not currently possible to buy EtherSportz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherSportz must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherSportz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

