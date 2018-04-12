Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (ETHO)

Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 20th.

NYSEARCA:ETHO opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

