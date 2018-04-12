Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, April 4th.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EEFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.71.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 186,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,818. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $101.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,804.53, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $604.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 20,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $1,824,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,522,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,868,584.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,804,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 376.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,988,000 after purchasing an additional 515,535 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,396 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,712,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,623,000 after purchasing an additional 292,777 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 874,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after purchasing an additional 111,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,006,000.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

