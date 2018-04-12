Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, March 17th.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. William Blair lowered Euronet Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,284. The firm has a market cap of $3,804.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $70.67 and a one year high of $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.53 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $1,824,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,522,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,868,584.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,804,800. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 514.3% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is an electronic payments provider. The Company offers payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers and individual consumers. Its product offerings include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, electronic distribution of prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products.

