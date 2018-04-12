Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ever-Glory International Group earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 45.0611881662757 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EVK opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.74, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.02. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc engages in manufacturing, distributing, and retailing apparels primarily in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

