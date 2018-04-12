BB&T Securities LLC Acquires 4,194 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 141.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up from $247.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $279.00) on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.75.

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.58, for a total value of $244,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Doucette sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total transaction of $72,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,032.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RE opened at $260.00 on Thursday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $208.81 and a one year high of $277.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,530.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $7.44. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the underwriting of reinsurance and insurance in the United States, Bermuda and international markets. The Company operates in segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda and Insurance segment. The Company underwrites reinsurance both through brokers and directly with ceding companies.

