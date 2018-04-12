Everex Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 4th. Everex has a total market cap of $17.45 million and $2.42 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can now be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00015227 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00840797 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015597 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00041367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00176888 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Everex

Everex was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, BX Thailand, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.