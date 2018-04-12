Evotion Price Hits $0.0341 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:EVO)

Evotion (CURRENCY:EVO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 28th. Evotion has a market capitalization of $111,732.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Evotion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Evotion has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Evotion coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00817871 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014617 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00040781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00174323 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00063353 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Evotion Profile

Evotion’s total supply is 3,274,386 coins. Evotion’s official website is evotion.info.

Buying and Selling Evotion

Evotion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Evotion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evotion must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evotion using one of the exchanges listed above.

