Head to Head Comparison: Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) versus Evraz (EVRZF)

Evraz (OTCMKTS: EVRZF) and Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evraz and Acerinox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evraz $10.83 billion 0.82 $681.36 million $0.48 13.00 Acerinox $5.23 billion 0.74 $264.65 million $0.16 44.10

Evraz has higher revenue and earnings than Acerinox. Evraz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acerinox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Acerinox pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Evraz does not pay a dividend. Acerinox pays out 112.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Evraz has a beta of -3.46, indicating that its stock price is 446% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acerinox has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evraz and Acerinox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evraz 0 0 0 0 N/A Acerinox 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Acerinox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evraz and Acerinox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evraz N/A N/A N/A Acerinox N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evraz beats Acerinox on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs. The companys long stainless steel products comprise angles, black bars, cold drawn bars, cold rolled reinforced bars and coils, color coated wires, hexagonal wire rods, hot rolled reinforced bars and coils, peeled bars, profiles, reinforcement wires, wires, and wire rods, as well as various stainless steel grades. Acerinox, S.A. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

